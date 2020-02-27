The Countess of Wessex colour clashes in red and pink to open new ballet studios in London Sophie looked incredible on her latest royal visit…

Kicking off a busy day of royal engagements on Thursday, the Countess of Wessex looked fresh-faced and ready for the day ahead in a gorgeous plush pink coat layered over the top of a red and white lace dress, which she jazzed up with a red snake print clutch. The mother-of-two was on the South Bank in Southwark to open the Countess of Wessex Studios at the Central School of Ballet. The new studios in Paris Gardens will feature seven studios, a fully equipped studio theatre, study and resource centres, as well as a state-of-the-art health suite.

Sophie Wessex looked elegant in a red lace dress as she spoke to a dancer

For the occasion, she paired her dress with nude heels and wore flawless makeup that highlighted her pretty features. Sophie teased her blonde hair in a chic updo to showcase her pretty gold earrings with colourful gemstones. The royal, 55, often finishes off her outfits with a statement accessory, whether it's a bold clutch, sentimental jewellery or eye-catching hairpiece.

Sophie unveiled a plaque during the opening of The Countess of Wessex Studios

We still can't get over the adorable necklace she wore at the end of January! Prince Edward's wife brightened up her simple skirt and jumper combo with a beautiful gold necklace that had the initials 'E' for her husband, 'L' for her daughter - Lady Louise Windsor - and 'J' for her son, James, Viscount Severn. Sophie also made fans green with envy when she was seen holding a pearl-encrusted, statement clutch bag alongside her white coat last month. If you're looking to add a glamorous finish to a simple outfit, then take notes from the blonde beauty!

Sophie is renowned for her love of dance and became a patron of the Central School of Ballet in 2003, so Thursday's evet likely held a special place in her heart. When the plans to move to the new premises were announced in 2017, she described it as "a momentous time" in the school's history. "Their planned move to Paris Gardens will allow a greater engagement with young people who don’t currently get access to dance classes, building on their activities with junior schools in Southwark," she said.

