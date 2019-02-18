Princess Anne just shocked in a bow tie and we are obsessed Now THIS is what you call a statement look...

Princess Anne had a busy week full of duties and as always, she looked as stylish as ever during each and every one. However, there was one ensemble that stood out to us and we can't get enough of it! On Thursday, the royal attended a special event in aid of Trinity House Younger Brethren's Guest Night Dinner. in photographs that appeared on The Royal Family twitter the 68-year-old met with guests and took to the mic to chair a question and answer session during the evening. We loved the Princess's look - she stunned in a sharp black blazer which had gold statement detail at the cuffs, a crisp white shirt and….a bow tie! We have never seen the Queen's daughter rocking this androgynous look before and do you know what - we absolutely love it. Coupled with her glamorous up-do and timeless gold studs, she scored major style points.

Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace this week

Although Prince Charles's sister has never rocked a bow tie before, the late Diana, Princess of Wales did. Prince William and Harry's mother was first to step out in one back in 1985, on a visit to Florence, Italy.

The late Diana, Princess of Wales wore a bow tie in 1985

Diana teamed the black accessory with a sharp white suit by Jasper Conran and as always, proved way ahead of her time as monochrome chic is still loved today.

Suits are extremely powerful getups to rock and Anne and many other royals have nailed the formal two-piece look in the past. The Duchess of Sussex in particular is partial to a suit - having wore one to the Endeavour Fund Awards in February 2018.

Meghan surprised onlookers with her modern choice - choosing to leave the more conventional, glittery gown-style behind. The former actress decided to wear her pantsuit (which had fabulous cropped trousers) by Alexander McQueen and teamed it with a white button-up shirt and simple black stilettos.

