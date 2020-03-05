We can't get enough of the pretty outfits the Duchess of Cambridge has been sporting during the royal tour of Ireland. Making sure she packs in as much fashion inspiration as possible, Kate made a quick outfit change on Thursday, swapping her bespoke green polka-dot Valerie dress from London-based boutique Suzannah for a sporty outfit. Who knew football-friendly clothes could look so chic?

William and Kate kept it casual for their visit to the Gaelic Athletic Association

She joined her husband Prince William for their third engagement of the day at the Gaelic Athletic Association, where they were pictured grinning as they showed off their sporty sides. As she kicked a football around with children, Kate looked relaxed in a casual ensemble that consisted of black skinny jeans and a deep orange-red jumper. She also changed out of her black heeled boots she wore earlier in the day in favour of a pair of black New Balance x Sweaty Betty trainers that featured the red letter 'N' emblazoned on the side.

PHOTOS: Royals playing sports: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

WATCH: Kate and William meet performers for Galway 2020

It appears much of her outfit was already in her wardrobe prior to the tour - we love it when royals recycle their favourite clothes! The mother-of-three was seen donning the same trainers back in February 2017 for a marathon training session with Heads Together, while the cosy knit appears to be very similar to the Really Wild Clothing jumper she wore during her tour of Canada in 2016.

Kate was not afraid to join in with the activities

One of the things we love most about Kate is that she has never been afraid to show off her sporty side. She always looks incredible regardless of what she's wearing, whether it's heels on a hockey pitch or wedges for a volleyball match. Just last week, she rocked another sporty ensemble for a SportsAid event in London, which saw Kate try her hand at Taekwondo and test out her running skills. Ensuring she was dressed to get involved, she wore a green pair of culottes and a matching top, paired with comfy Marks & Spencer trainers and her favourite Smythe blazer on top. Gorgeous!

READ: Dietician reveals secrets behind the royals' flawless skin