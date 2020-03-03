Kate Middleton stuns royal fans in a metallic green dress at a bar in Ireland

It may only be day one of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's whistle-stop tour of Ireland, but Kate has already impressed royal fans with her gorgeous outfits. Changing out of the green Alessandra Rich peplum dress and deep green coat she was pictured wearing earlier in the day, the stylish royal opted for an equally stunning outfit that was another gorgeous shade of metallic green. It looks as though the dress was by designer The Vampire's Wife, and Kate paired it with black heels for the special reception at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar.

The 38-year-old's beauty look is always spot on, and Tuesday night was no exception. She wore her hair down and wore the barely-there makeup look she is renowned for. Meanwhile, her husband Prince William also looked chic in a navy suit and smart black shoes. Considering the number of royal engagements they attend together, it comes as no surprise that they have nailed coordinated couples outfits - we'll be taking notes from them for our next date night!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless in a metallic green dress

During the reception at the Guinness Storehouse, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, William and Kate met a broad range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors. This follows Kensington Palace's announcement last week which said the royal tour would see the pair "learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills."

This was not the first time Kate and William have visited a bar, and one previous occasion even saw them put their own drink-serving skills to the test. In early 2019, the Duke and Duchess embarked on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland where they attended an informal party at Belfast Empire Hall. Photos show Kate making hilarious faces as she pulled a pint in the bar before her husband took on the task. Although her gorgeous sparkly blue dress appeared slightly out of place behind the bar, Kate certainly looked as though she could give a few bartenders a run for their money!

