The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun their first official visit to Ireland and we're so excited! Kicking off the first day of what is bound to be a very stylish royal tour, Kate was pictured disembarking from the plane at Dublin International Airport wearing a stunning green Alessandra Rich dress that featured a high neckline, peplum waist and a delicate black swirl pattern.

Kate looked beautiful in an all-green ensemble as she stepped off the plane

To finish off her ensemble, she added an emerald Catherine Walker coat, matching heels and a bright green suede clutch from one of her go-to brands, L.K.Bennett. Looking as elegant as ever, the mother-of-three stuck to her trademark natural beauty look with her dark hair styled in a bouncy blowdry and fastened away from her face with a velvet headband, alongside dewy skin, pink lips and long lashes.

Green suede clutch, was £150 now £112.50, L.K.Bennett

On day one of their three-day trip, William, 37, and Kate, 38, have a very packed schedule that includes meeting with the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and laying a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance. Kensington Palace also revealed they will spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway, with a programme that "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery". The statement from the palace adds: "Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

Kate added a green suede clutch from L.K.Bennett

William and Kate's visit to Ireland follows several royal engagements in London last week. Dressing to impress, the royal couple looked glam as they attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, in aid of the Royal Foundation, at the Noel Coward Theatre. Kate wowed fans by opting for a beautiful black Eponine tweed dress with embellished buttons, which she teamed with her £525 sparkly silver Jimmy Choos and a matching clutch, while William complemented his wife's sophisticated attire in a blue suit.

The following day saw the brunette beauty sporting a more casual outfit for a SportsAid event, consisting of green Zara culottes paired with a matching top and comfy Marks & Spencer trainers. So whether she's dressed down in a cool girl-next-door vibe or glammed up for an evening event, we don't think we'll ever tire of seeing Kate's stunning outfits. Luckily, there should be plenty more to come over the next few days!

