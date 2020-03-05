We don't want the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour of Ireland to come to an end! Over the last two days, we have thoroughly enjoyed seeing Kate's beautiful tour outfits, from gorgeous green colours that give a subtle nod to the Emerald Isle to chic white coats she has recycled from many years ago. On the final day, the 38-year-old continued to wow royal fans by stepping out in another gorgeous green dress from Suzannah that we need in our wardrobe.

William and Kate showed off their juggling skills at the Tribeton restaurant

The long-sleeved frock looks very similar to the green and white floral summer dress she owns from the designer and has worn on multiple occasions since 2014, including Prince George's first birthday portraits. She styled the bespoke polka-dot Valerie dress - which is available to buy in blue for £1,250 - with a black belt around her waist, matching black heeled boots and accessorised with delicate gold shamrock jewellery from Daniella Draper and a green leather Jimmy Choo clutch.

Green leather clutch, £525, Jimmy Choo

And it wasn't just her outfits that we have been obsessed with recently. The beautiful brunette has been testing out her new shorter haircut with a number of pretty styles, starting with the thick velvet headband she wore as she arrived in the country and continuing with a sleek straight style on Wednesday. Serving up another healthy dose of hair envy, Kate wore her shoulder-length hair in a pretty curled style as she was pictured visiting Galway.

Kate owns a similar green summer dress from Suzannah

As with every other day of their three-day trip, Thursday is another packed day of engagements for William and Kate. For their first stop of the day, they visited Tribeton to watch Galway 2020 acts perform, including Livefeed, Hoops and Galway Community Circus. They will then make their way to Tig Coili, a traditional Irish pub in the city centre where they will meet locals who volunteer to promote the city and its people.

For the final stop, William and Kate will likely show their competitive streak at a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club, where they will learn more about traditional sports before joining children on the pitch. Perhaps we can expect another sporty outfit change for the Duchess? After all, she needs to be fully prepared to take on her husband with the correct footwear!

