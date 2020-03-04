Queen Rania of Jordan is the ultimate modern royal in this sporty Michael Kors trouser suit We can't get enough of Rania's outfits!

Royal fashion fans are in love with Queen Rania of Jordan's latest outfit, and we can't blame them! The monarch looked incredible as she continued to show Queen Sonja and King Harald of Norway around her country on Tuesday - wearing an ultra-chic and sporty suit from Michael Kors, with cropped trousers and a tailored double-breasted jacket. She also wore an over-the-shoulder bag (something we don't often see on British royals!) from designer Roberto Verino, a brand favoured by Queen Letizia of Spain.

Queen Rania wore a chic Michael Kors trouser suit on Tuesday

Norwegian royals King Harald and Queen Sonja are currently enjoying a state visit to Jordan - Wednesday's itinerary saw them join Rania and King Abdullah to the sacred baptism site of al-Maghtas. Both Queens wore ultra-chic outfits, with Sonja opting for a classic red jacket and silk scarf, and a Chanel handbag.

Queen Rania finished her look with sunglasses, statement earrings and a pair of nude heels - the ultra-modern monarch even has an Apple watch! She kept her long brunette hair away from her face in a chic low ponytail, too.

The Jordanian royal has been wowing fans with her wardrobe during the Norwegian state visit, wearing a stunning Izeta coat dress to welcome Harald and Sonja on Monday, and scraping her hair back using a retro zig-zag hairband. Later that evening, she changed into a beautiful regal gown for a banquet held in honour of their Norwegian visitors.

It won't be long before we see more of Queen Rania with our very own royal family, since it was recently announced that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Jordan in March. Rania last visited the UK in February 2019, and looked stunning as she met the Queen at Buckingham Palace, wearing a chic pink midi dress and lilac heels. We can't wait to see what she wears next…