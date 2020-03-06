How Meghan Markle backtracked with this outfit decision The Duchess of Sussex stunned at the Endeavour Fund Awards

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a turquoise pencil dress by Victoria Beckham for the Endeavour Fund Awards, which she attended with husband Prince Harry on Thursday night. Before Meghan became a member of the royal family, she wasn't spotted wearing one of the British fashion designer's pieces and she gave the simple reason behind her decision, in a magazine interview in 2017.

READ: Meghan Markle wears a gorgeous blue Victoria Beckham dress for her stylish return to the UK

WATCH: Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund Awards

Back when Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits, she spoke of her personal style in an interview with Glamour. She said: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette."

Since then, we’re pleased to see that Meghan has backtracked on her decision and she stepped out in a navy ensemble and accessories, all by Victoria Beckham for the church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2018.

MORE: This hairstylist thinks Meghan Markle will have a hair transformation soon

Meghan and Harry on Christmas Day 2018

Then in March 2019, the Duchess donned the label's white chain print dress with her Amanda Wakeley coat and a matching hat for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. On both occasions, Meghan was pregnant with baby Archie, who was born in May last year.

Victoria and David Beckham were guests at Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018 and the couples are said to have a close friendship. In an interview with Glamour last year, the former Spice Girl praised the Duchess, saying: "I liked what Meghan Markle said at the Fashion Awards, that it used to be cool to be cruel, and now it's cool to be kind. Kindness was always at the core of girl power."

Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service last year

The Sussexes may be stepping back from royal duties on 31 March, but we're excited to see more of Meghan's working wardrobe, as they carve out their future roles.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.