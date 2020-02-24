Whenever the Duchess of Sussex steps out in a high street piece, it's bound to be a sell-out – so plenty of fans were left disappointed when Meghan wore a chic Banana Republic trench dress during her official visit to South Africa back in October 2019. Happily, the British high street has taken note, and Dorothy Perkins have released a perfect dupe of the royal's laidback look. The bargain brand's version costs just £28 and is still available in all sizes – plus the length, shape and shade is nearly bang-on to Meghan's!

Meghan wearing her Banana Republic dress in Johannesburg

The Duchess has long been a fan of trench and tuxedo styles, and also wore a House of Nonie midi number during a visit to London's Nelson Mandela exhibition in July 2018. She also chose a navy Jason Wu trench dress for her first-ever appearance with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, before her royal wedding, in February 2018. If that takes your fancy, Dorothy Perkins' lookalike comes in blue, too.

Duchess Meghan's style file

Meghan's final royal engagement is expected to be the Commonwealth Day Service on 9 March, which she will attend with husband Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family before they step back from their official royal duties from 1 April. And while she will no longer be representing the Queen formally, fans can still hope to see Meghan at the charity events and causes that are close to her heart, no doubt, wearing her favourite designers and high-street labels.

Beige Sleeveless Trench Dress, £28, Dorothy Perkins

The Duchess has continued to make a statement with her fashion since relocating to Canada with Harry and baby Archie. Earlier in February, she was spotted wearing a Prada bag made from regenerated nylon and her favourite Rothy's flats, which are crafted out of repurposed water bottles originally destined for landfill. Since the Sussexes are due to arrive back in the UK within weeks, it won't be long until our next fashion fix from Meghan!

