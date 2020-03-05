Meghan Markle wears a gorgeous blue Victoria Beckham dress for her stylish return to the UK

It's been a long time since Meghan Markle was last on a royal engagement in the UK and we've been slightly lost without her incredible fashion to lust after. Luckily, she returned to England on Thursday to attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards with her husband Prince Harry, and the couple looked absolutely incredible.

Dressing to impress, Meghan, 38, opted for an elegant blue short-sleeve dress from Victoria Beckham with short sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette, which she paired with her usual Manolo Blahnik BB heels in a complementing navy colour. With her dark hair tied back into a sleek ponytail and gorgeous makeup including smoky eyes and berry lips, the Duchess did not appear to let her journey from Canada impact her flawless beauty look. We wish we looked this good immediately after a long haul flight!

Meghan Markle wore a blue Victoria Beckham dress on Thursday

Meghan's dress is from Victoria Beckham's newest collection and is available to buy on MyTheresa for £977 in sizes 6 to 14. With its bright colour and pencil silhouette, we think it's the perfect investment for spring-summer.

Victoria Beckham blue pencil dress, £977, MyTheresa

Meanwhile, Harry, 35, looked equally as chic in a navy suit that complemented his wife's outfit. Meghan is thought to have left their nine-month-old son Archie behind in Canada to join Harry for the Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges. This marked Meghan's first official public appearance since the couple announced their decision to step back as senior royals in January.

READ: This hairstylist thinks Meghan Markle will have a hair transformation soon

WATCH: Harry and Meghan arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards

Shortly before they made the announcement, the pair visited Canada House and Meghan gave us a lesson in chic winter dressing with her tonal-brown ensemble. She left a lasting impression wearing an on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti with a polo neck, a Reiss coat and her favourite burgundy velvet Jimmy Choo heels. If you can't tell, we're still not over this look!

Meghan wore a gorgeous brown ensemble back in January

Unfortunately, Thursday's engagement marks one of the couple’s last official outings. We will, however, be able to catch a glimpse of Meghan's stunning style at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 March and the following day for International Women's Day.

RELATED: Royal wedding menus: see what Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle ate

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.