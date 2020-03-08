How does the Duchess of Cambridge look so effortlessly elegant at all times? Even though she has only just returned from her whirlwind tour of Ireland with Prince William, Kate looked beautiful as she was pictured in Kensington on Friday. Wrapping up warm from the cool winter weather, she wore a pale blue fluffy jacket from Mulberry's pre-fall 2015 collection which is unfortunately no longer available to buy - with the 'Kate effect' still just as powerful as ever, it's not surprising it has already sold out, especially since it is four years after she first wore it! We have seen her rock the pastel-coloured coat in the past, notably back in 2016 when she paired it with a Dolce & Gabanna houndstooth mini skirt for a visit to The Nelson Trust Women's Centre in 2016.

Kate dressed up the coat with a Dolce & Gabanna mini skirt in 2016

Opting for a much more casual ensemble for her shopping trip in London, the mother-of-three layered it over blue skinny jeans and a blue polo neck jumper in a cosy cashmere material from Pure Collection, which looks very similar to the one she wore to The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards last month. She accessorised her relaxed outfit with simple black Russel&Bromley loafers and a black leather cross-body back from Smythson. While Kate opted for the £595 bag in a plain colour that could easily be paired with any outfit, it is also available to buy in mustard, wine red or pale blue for those who are feeling brave with their accessories.

Cross-body bag, £595, Smythson

The Duchess was pictured carrying a Waterstones bag and was believed to be stocking up on books for her children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 11-month-old Prince Louis. No doubt both Kate and William missed their kids during their three-day royal tour in Ireland, as they stayed behind at Kensington Palace with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

During the visit, the royal couple had a busy schedule that included a meeting with the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, a commemorative ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance, a trip to Savannah House in County Kildare and a flying visit to Tribeton to watch Galway 2020 acts perform. We are still getting over Kate's chic tour wardrobe, particularly her pink vintage Oscar De La Renta dress and gold Accessorize hoop earrings and her green metallic dress from The Vampire's Wife.

