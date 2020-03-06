The Duchess of Cambridge recently returned from her whirlwind royal tour of Ireland – complete with a number of important engagements (and outfit changes!) to fit in over the three days. But did you notice her chic new hairdo? Kate appears to have had a litte trim to the length of her famous brunette locks, and a sweeping split fringe – which fans may remember she once dubbed her 'mum fringe', after she debuted the style following the birth of Princess Charlotte.

Kate showed off a slightly shorter cut and a fringe

This time around, it's a little more subtle – which may be because the Duchess was reported to be a little unsure about the haircut when she first trialled it back in 2015. Since then, she's experimented with a number of styles, but she does appear to prefer some shorter lengths to frame her face.

Though she's so well known for her glossy dark waves, Kate in fact loves to change up her hair cuts and colours, and has tried everything from a faux bob to long, straight styles. Her new look sticks with her preferred mid lengths of the last year or so, but returns to a shorter look in the front – shown off particularly well during Wednesday's evening reception in Dublin, when she wore her hair up in a unique ponytail style.

Kate's statement cut back in 2015

Of course, the Duchess totally wowed royal-watchers with her fashion choices in Ireland, too, paying tribute to her host country by wearing plenty of gorgeous green outfits as well as her shamrock jewellery. Kate has added some incredible new designer outfits to her wardrobe, including a metallic The Vampire's Wife dress and a beautiful vintage Oscar De La Renta number – but she also rocked some bargain high-street pieces, recycling one of her favourite Reiss coats and wearing earrings from both H&M and Accessorize. Bring on the next royal tour!

