Meghan Markle stuns in a monochrome outfit for unexpected visit to Church with the Queen The royal looked chic for another surprise appearance

If like us, you have relished catching a glimpse at Meghan Markle's wardrobe during her most recent engagements in the UK, then you'll be pleased to know that she embarked on another surprise outing on Sunday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked chic as they joined the Queen for a Church service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan were pictured arriving at Church on Sunday

Pictures show the pair pulling up to the Church wearing matching monochrome outfits. While Prince Harry opted for a simple black suit, white shirt and red and black patterned tie, it was his wife we couldn't take our eyes off. Meghan stunned onlookers in a beautiful black dress complete with white trim around the neckline and accessorised with simple shoes and delicate drop. Wearing her dark hair long and loose, she added a matching net fascinator to finish off her outfit. Meanwhile, the Queen was seen wearing a pale blue coat and matching floral hat.

The Queen wore pale blue for the service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints

This outing follows Harry and Meghan's busy schedule of royal engagements over the past week, which included attending the annual Endeavour Fund Awards where Meghan wore a striking blue Victoria Beckham dress and making an appearance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music where the stylish royal wore a red Safiyaa cape dress. However, it was her secret engagements that really delighted fans, serving up more unexpected fashion inspiration.

READ: 12 of Meghan Markle's inspirational quotes to empower you on International Women's Day

WATCH: Meghan in a stunning red Safiyaa gown at the Mountbatten Festival of Music

On Friday, the Duchess surprised pupils at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East London wearing a blazer by ME+EM, shoes by Jennifer Chamandi and carrying a bag by London-based Korean designer Rejina Pyo, before doing a quick outfit change into a white blouse from Topshop and a matching pencil skirt for an unexpected appearance at the National Theatre to view the Immersive Storytelling Studio.

MORE: Love Meghan Markle's red Safiyaa gown? The Duchess also owns it in blue