Duchess Meghan's sell-out Topshop blouse is already back in stock

Hurry, the £29 top already sold out once...

Meghan fashion fans, rejoice – the Duchess of Sussex's sell-out Topshop blouse is already back in stock! The £29 top flew off the shelves both in store and online after Meghan made a discreet visit to the National Theatre wearing it with her gorgeous Roland Mouret pencil skirt, but select sizes of the statement-sleeved button up became available on Topshop's website as of Tuesday. It's set to be a race to the checkout page, so hurry if you missed out last time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

Meghan blended high-street with designer pieces for her all-white look, which she teamed with pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her gorgeous mini Loewe handbag, £1,450. But of course, it was her Topshop choice that royal-watchers rushed out to buy.

The pretty blouse was also available in pale pink, but also quickly sold out – though the black version is still online in a few select sizes. Like Meghan, you could team it with a fitted pencil skirt, though the statement top would also look lovely with simple jeans.

Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, £29, Topshop

BUY NOW

The Duchess finalised her trip to the UK on Monday, stepping out at the Commonwealth Day service alongside the royal family – and making another statement with a beautiful outfit! Her green Emilia Wickstead dress was a hit with fans, teamed with a matching William Chambers hat and nude Aquazzura heels.

Black Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, £29, Topshop

BUY NOW

Meghan certainly packed a power wardrobe for her final engagements as a working member of the royal family, and also stunned in a vibrant Victoria Beckham dress and sparked a sell-out at Me+Em with her tweed jacket on International Women's Day. She also championed British jewellery designers, wearing Birmingham-based brand V By Laura Vann – and even sent a message of love with one of her necklaces.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be stepping back from their royal duties, but we still hope to see them attending big family events, and of course engagements concerning their patronages and charity work. No doubt Meghan will continue to wow us with her incredible style choices, too.

