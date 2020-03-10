Duchess Meghan's sell-out Topshop blouse is already back in stock Hurry, the £29 top already sold out once...

Meghan fashion fans, rejoice – the Duchess of Sussex's sell-out Topshop blouse is already back in stock! The £29 top flew off the shelves both in store and online after Meghan made a discreet visit to the National Theatre wearing it with her gorgeous Roland Mouret pencil skirt, but select sizes of the statement-sleeved button up became available on Topshop's website as of Tuesday. It's set to be a race to the checkout page, so hurry if you missed out last time.

Meghan blended high-street with designer pieces for her all-white look, which she teamed with pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her gorgeous mini Loewe handbag, £1,450. But of course, it was her Topshop choice that royal-watchers rushed out to buy.

MORE: Marks & Spencer have the most incredible dupe for Meghan Markle’s sellout jacket

The pretty blouse was also available in pale pink, but also quickly sold out – though the black version is still online in a few select sizes. Like Meghan, you could team it with a fitted pencil skirt, though the statement top would also look lovely with simple jeans.

Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, £29, Topshop

The Duchess finalised her trip to the UK on Monday, stepping out at the Commonwealth Day service alongside the royal family – and making another statement with a beautiful outfit! Her green Emilia Wickstead dress was a hit with fans, teamed with a matching William Chambers hat and nude Aquazzura heels.

Black Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, £29, Topshop

Meghan certainly packed a power wardrobe for her final engagements as a working member of the royal family, and also stunned in a vibrant Victoria Beckham dress and sparked a sell-out at Me+Em with her tweed jacket on International Women's Day. She also championed British jewellery designers, wearing Birmingham-based brand V By Laura Vann – and even sent a message of love with one of her necklaces.

MORE: Sophie Wessex delights fans in bold pink trousers for a visit to Essex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be stepping back from their royal duties, but we still hope to see them attending big family events, and of course engagements concerning their patronages and charity work. No doubt Meghan will continue to wow us with her incredible style choices, too.