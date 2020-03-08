Love Meghan Markle's red Safiyaa gown? The Duchess also owns it in blue The Duchess looks beautiful in both colours

Meghan Markle looked simply gorgeous on Saturday night at the Mountbatten Festival of Music. As she was pictured arriving at the Royal Albert Hall hand-in-hand with Prince Harry, Meghan made a statement in an all-red ensemble which matched her husband's red and black Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform. But was her bright Safiyaa gown giving you déjà vu?

With its high neckline, capped sleeves and simple silhouette, the brunette beauty was the epitome of elegance in the flowing £1,295 gown. So we can't blame her for wearing an almost identical design to a dress from 2018! For a state dinner in Fiji, the Duchess wore the same caped silhouette Safiyaa gown in a royal blue colour, which was believed to be a nod to the nation. When we stumble across an item of clothing that makes us feel great, we're guilty of stocking up on the design in multiple colourways - and it appears the royals do too!

Meghan looked equally as pretty in her blue Safiyaa gown in Fiji in 2018

The resemblance was even more striking considering the way she chose to style the dress on both occasions, with her dark hair long and straight, tucked behind her ears to show off statement earrings. Saturday's Simone Rocha earrings were made of deep red jewels in the shape of flowers, and while that particular pair have already sold out, there are black and pale blue versions available to buy for £250. Meghan also accessorised with a satin red clutch by Manolo Blahnik and matching red heels by Aquazurra. Gorgeous!

The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Letizia seem to have very similar taste in fashion, stepping out in many of the same outfits over the years. Once again, Meghan's red Safiyaa dress was reminiscent of the Spanish royal's one-shouldered cape dress from Stella McCartney which she wore to celebrate King Willem-Alexander's birthday in 2017. So the style certainly has the royal seal of approval!

Queen Letizia wore a similar red Stella McCartney dress in 2017

To finish off her outfit, the mother-of-one opted for a blush-coloured lipstick, bronzed cheeks and smoky brown eye shadow for the festival. The event - which marked one of the Sussexes final engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31 March - saw the Royal Marines showcase their incredible musicianship and pageantry, as well as traditional marches and overtures. All proceeds went to The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent.

