Meghan Markle steps out for meeting with young leaders in new toffee coloured dress - and it's still in stock But Meghan's sweet frock won't be available for long…

Surprise! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posted a photo to Instagram of a recent event with young leaders from the QCT network, who each work with the Trust across its three pillars of champion, fund and connect. The group met at Buckingham Palace to discuss mental health, equal opportunities for all, and the importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world.

Meghan wearing her toffee coloured dress

For this special occasion, Meghan opted for a Preen by Thornton Bregazzi midi dress, which is currently available on Net-A-Porter for £925. Meghan is a big fan of this colour palette and after a week of seeing her rocking bold coloured outfits, we're thrilled to see her rocking this sweet frock. The British fashion house usually has dresses patterned with lush florals, but the soft 'Toffee' colour of this 'Glenda' style is understated yet perfectly elegant.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi midi dress, £925, Net-A-Porter

According to the fashion house's website: "Preen By Thornton Bregazzi was founded in 1996 by Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi, built on an aesthetic of darkly romantic and effortlessly modern, juxtaposing the masculine with feminine and mixing of hard and soft."

The royal couple posed for photos with QCT Advisor Kenny Imafidon, Esther Marshall, founder of Stand Tall Women and author of the Sophie Says book series; Izzy Obeng, founder of Foundervine; Victor Ugo, founder of MentallyAwareNigeriaInitiative and Kiran Kaur and Amna Akhtar of GirlDreamer.

GirlDreamer posted a photo to Instagram, and captioned it: "GASSSSSED! You mean our founders got to visit Buckingham Palace, hang out with the ULTIMATE #GirlDreamer Meghan Markle AND Prince Harry all whilst having a chat about driving positive change around the world, the power of young people, using cooking as a way to chill & flying outside of boxes?! SISSSSS! We are too proud right now."

