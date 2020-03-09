Meghan Markle turns heads in a green Emilia Wickstead dress at the Commonwealth Day service The Duchess' latest look is so beautiful

The Duchess of Sussex looked glowing as she joined the royal family for a special service to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday afternoon. Dressing for the cool UK weather, Meghan wore a stunning bright green cape dress by Emilia Wickstead which she paired with a matching green William Chambers hat and her trademark high heels in a complimenting nude colour from Aquazzura.

Colour analyst Gabriella Winters of Chromology UK said the colour green is a calming colour that is often associated with nature. She explained: "In colour psychology, green is not only the colour of perfect balance but of productivity and ‘fruitfulness’ as well. A person wearing green will exert an impression of composure, rationality and stability."

The brunette beauty has always been a huge fan of subtle accessories, and Monday was no exception. She added a deep green bag by Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst and her delicate Birks diamond earrings, while a surprise visit to the National Theatre last week saw her don a sentimental gold 'Love Pendant' necklace by Sophie Lis. The thoughtful gold accessory was engraved with a sweet message that translated to: 'Every day I love you more, more than yesterday, less than tomorrow.'

Meghan looked stunning in a bright green Emilia Wickstead dress

Coordinating with his wife, Prince Harry was also pictured looking dapper in a dark blue suit as the pair joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen for the service.

Harry and Meghan have had a very busy few days in the UK, attending a number of royal engagements before they step back as senior royals at the end of March. And Meghan has ensured she has wowed with her outfits during every outing - whether it was planned or unexpected - ensuring we get a healthy dose of fashion inspiration to last us weeks! The mother-of-one stunned in a red cape Safiyaa gown for the Mountbatten Festival of Music and a turquoise pencil dress by Victoria Beckham for the Endeavour Fund Awards. Wow, we are slightly obsessed with her colourful style!

Meghan accessorised with a green bag by Gabriela Hearst and delicate Birks diamond earrings

As usual, her beauty look has been spot on since she arrived back in the UK, even daring to wear dark smokey eyes. On Monday, she chose to twist her long, thick hair into an elegant bun and highlighted her natural beauty with a light layer of makeup.

For the last two years, Meghan has opted for dazzling white outfits for the Commonwealth Day celebrations and one was another beautiful design from Victoria Beckham. In 2018, she stepped out in a stunning navy dress and a white coat by Amanda Wakeley, while she looked glowing in a chain-print VB dress that showed off her blossoming baby bump last year.

