The most adorable royal mother and daughter style moments - see the video How sweet are these royal mothers and daughters?

We regularly see royal couples coordinating their outfits for public appearances, particularly the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who always manage to complement one another - but fashion may run from parent to child, too. It's well known that the people you spend the most time with influence your behaviour, so it comes as no surprise that several members of the royal family have had sweet mother-daughter twinning moments. And with their gorgeous wardrobes, we can see why!

Kate and Charlotte both looked pretty in blue for Trooping the Colour in 2018

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are perfect examples of this, as the pair regularly colour-coordinate their ensembles. For Christmas 2019, the Duchess looked stunning in a grey Catherine Walker coat, teamed with a dark green fascinator hat by Lock & Co Hatters and Emmy London heels, while her little girl matched her mother's accessories in an emerald coat. Plus, who remembers their pastel blue outfits at Trooping the Colour in 2018? Perhaps Kate has got her fabulous sense of style from her mother, Carole Middleton, who has also stepped out in similar outfits as her daughter over the years.

Watch our video below to see the most fashionable royal mums and daughters, including more of the coordinated Cambridges…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal mums and daughters coordinating their style

