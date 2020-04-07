The Duchess of Cornwall looked chic as ever as she was pictured in her home office at Birkhall on Monday evening - we love seeing Camilla's casual outfits! It appears that the royal's at-home favourites are comfy shirts and jumpers, since she could be seen wearing a pretty pink knit and matching blouse in the new photograph, which was taken in her cosy workspace. Camilla kept her accessories simple, wearing just her sparkling engagement and wedding rings - doesn't she look lovely?

Camilla looked lovely in pink in the new photograph

Clarence House released the smiling picture of the Duchess as she made some personal phonecalls to NHS volunteers, telling them: "I salute each one of you – and thank you with all my heart." Camilla has also got involved to offer her own services, and checked in on an elderly woman who was self-isolating alone.

She chatted to 85-year-old Doris Winfield, who later said that the call had "meant the world" to her. She added: "I've been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It's really cheered me up."

This is the second time royal fans have got a glimpse at Camilla's more casual fashion choices since she and Prince Charles began self-isolating at their Birkhall home - in March, Clarence House shared a video of the royal couple clapping for NHS carers. Camilla could be seen wearing a cosy navy blue jumper with a classic white blouse underneath. Here's hoping it won't be long before we see the Duchess and her gorgeous royal wardrobe again!

