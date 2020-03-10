The Duchess of Cornwall changed into her eveningwear after Monday's Commonwealth Day church service, looking lovely in a luxurious velvet dress with pretty white embroidery. She arrived at the Commonwealth Reception at Marlborough House alongside her husband Prince Charles, to welcome guests that had taken part in the service. The chic midi frock is surely one of Camilla's favourites, having worn it previously to her first-ever fashion show – the Julien Macdonald reception in November 2018 – and this time around, she went for an all-black look with her favourite Launer clutch bag, matching heels and leather gloves.

Camilla looked lovely in her formalwear on Monday evening

The beautiful dress was made by one of Camilla's favourite designers, Fiona Clare, with statement white stitching to the neckline and sleeves. The royal chose to keep her black gloves on as she chatted to guests including Alexandra Burke at the event – which was perhaps a decision prompted by current Coronavirus precautions.

At the church service earlier in the day, it was revealed that members of the royal family would not be shaking hands with attendees. A spokesperson for the Abbey said: "Westminster Abbey is acutely aware of the risks posed by the spread of novel coronavirus. In recent weeks we have advised members of our congregation to avoid shaking hands."

Camilla kept her gloves on during the reception

Camilla also chose to wear her chic leather gloves for the service at Westminster Abbey, teaming them with her elegant Bruce Oldfield coat dress and matching feathered hat by Philip Treacy.

Wearing blue for the service at Westminster Abbey

During recent engagements, she has certainly been wrapping up warm, opting for knee-high boots instead of shoes and carrying her trusty gloves – so it could well be a winter weather fashion decision, too! Just last week, the Duchess showed off her elegant style for a visit to the London Transport Museum where she wore the gloves with a royal blue overcoat and a chic Fulton umbrella, just like the Queen's.