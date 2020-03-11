Duchess Camilla looks chic in a recycled spotty dress for Cheltenham Ladies Day

Nobody knows quite how to dress for the races like the royal ladies, and the Duchess of Cornwall did not disappoint with her outfit choice on Wednesday. Camilla was pictured arriving at Cheltenham Racecourse for Ladies Day wearing a gorgeous emerald green coat over the top of a white polka-dot dress and black knee-high boots. And did you notice we saw the same frock last year? Probably not considering she styled it completely differently!

The Duchess opted for a jazzy polka-dot dress and an emerald green coat

Royals, celebs and everyone in between always dress to the nines for the occasion, and the elaborate headpieces are one of the biggest focal points of their outfits. The royal - who is an Honorary Member of the Jockey Club - continued the tradition by teaming her grey and cream spotty midi with a chic grey hat complete with a thick ribbon. Accessorising to perfection, Camilla added her favourite drop pearl earrings, black leather gloves and carried a deep green bag that matched her jacket. Doesn't she look so glamorous?

READ: Duchess Camilla wows in black velvet dress at royal commonwealth reception

Ensuring she did not detract from her ensemble, the 72-year-old wore her blonde hair in her trademark bouncy bob and added dewy makeup. We rarely ever see the royal ladies with a full face of dark makeup, especially not for elegant daytime engagements, so we're not surprised to see she opted for a natural shade on her lips and a light layer of mascara.

In 2019, Camilla wowed onlookers in the same polka-dot dress, but the entire outfit looked completely different with her crisp white coat, chocolate brown leather gloves and matching boots. Instead of rocking the usual pastel-coloured fascinator that is often associated with the races, she wrapped up warm in a super cosy fur-trimmed hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Why the Duchess of Cornwall is our unexpected Queen of fashion

The Duchess was not the first royal to give us fashion inspiration at the races this week. On Tuesday, Zara Tindall arrived for day one of the Cheltenham Festival a tailored blue outfit - and we're still not over it! The ensemble was made up of a chic military coat from Guinea London layered over the top of a silk, heart-print dress from Rebecca Taylor, and she finished it off with a pretty feathered headband from Juliette Botterill Millinery plus LK Bennett boots. Excuse us while we swoon over the outfits for the rest of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival!

REVEALED: Photos of royals at the Cheltenham Festival: Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall & more