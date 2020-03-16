The Duchess of Cornwall loves to wear her comfy Sole Bliss shoes - she stepped out wearing her 'Ingrid' heels by the brand for a Commonwealth reception at Buckingham Palace in March. It's since been confirmed that Camilla personally buys the shoes from the brand's website! A spokesperson from Sole Bliss told HELLO!: "Her Royal Highness pays for all her shoes from Sole Bliss, and orders online. Her favourite styles appear to be Ingrid and Carmen, which she has in various colours. All our shoes contain a triple-layer cushioning system which allows women to stand on their feet all day long, comfortably and in style."

Camilla regularly wears her Sole Bliss heels

We're not surprised Camilla loves Sole Bliss styles for long engagements, during which she is often on her feet for long periods of time. The Duchess seems to favour the classic styles and colours from the brand, though there's also metallics, animal prints and bright shades to choose from. There's even a dupe for the classic Chanel pumps that Camilla also owns!

The royal isn't the only famous face to love the comfy and cushioned heels - Helen Mirren, Judi Murray and Loose Women's Kaye Adams have been known to wear them, too. The magic shoes all contain a memory foam layer underfoot to completely fit every shape, plus plenty of space for toes, a 'bunion bed', and a special cushion to stop the foot rolling.

Imogen Nude & Black Leather shoes, £169, Sole Bliss

It's a well-known fact that royals pay for their own clothes, and all have their favourite brands and companies that they rely on to provide their outfits for both private engagements and public events. Camilla's other go-to brands include the Queen's favourite - Launer London - for handbags, designers Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare for dresses and coats, and Philip Treacy for hats. It's not thought that the Duchess works with a fashion stylist.

