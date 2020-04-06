Duchess of Cornwall shares glimpse inside quirky home office as she thanks NHS workers

The Duchess of Cornwall has paid a heartfelt thanks to the NHS volunteer responders who have come forward to offer their services to the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, telling them: "I salute each one of you – and thank you with all my heart." Camilla has also got involved to offer her own services, and checked in on an elderly woman who was self-isolating alone. Clarence House released a photo on Monday evening of the royal talking to 85-year-old Doris Winfield on the phone from her home office, which featured a huge bookcase filled with family photos of her children and grandchildren, and pictures of dogs and horses.

The Duchess of Cornwall speaking on the phone in her home office

There were also many books on the shelves, including Harry Potter and JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy novel, as well as books by Peter James, and The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner. A cuddly rabbit, a personalised photo mug, and a sign reading "Welcome to the Nut House" next to a picture of a red squirrel are also in view.

Prince Charles also has a home office

After speaking to Camilla, Doris said that her chat had "meant the world to me". She added: "I've been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It's really cheered me up." During the call, the Duchess also spoke about her own experiences self-isolating, and told Doris that the most difficult thing for her was not being able to hug her grandchildren.

Camilla is president of the Royal Voluntary Service, who have been organising the voluntary process for the three-quarters of a million applicants wanting to do their bit for the NHS. Prince Charles' wife said: "As the proud president of the Royal Voluntary Service, I wanted to send my warmest thanks to all the NHS volunteer responders who have come forward in unprecedented numbers to offer help to the NHS. Royal Voluntary Service has been working with the NHS to recruit people in England who can assist those who are most in need of practical and emotional support at this time.

"Thankfully, the charity has a long and remarkable history of bringing willing volunteers together with the isolated and lonely. That experience is needed more than ever in these challenging times. And today many more NHS volunteer responders will get in touch with the people they have so kindly offered to help. Everyone working in the NHS is under unimaginable pressure day and night in this crisis. I feel sure that the presence of so many wonderful volunteers will encourage, as well as support, them. I salute each one of you - and thank you with all my heart."