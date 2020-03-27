Duchess Camilla's at-home outfits are just as chic as we imagined Royal off-duty style at it's best!

The Duchess of Cornwall joined the rest of the nation in applauding the NHS on Thursday evening - and of course, royal fans were thrilled to see her and Prince Charles in the new videos during their self-isolation at their home of Birkhall in Scotland. The moving footage also gave us an insight into Camilla's chic at-home style, too, since she could be seen wearing a cosy navy blue jumper with a classic blouse underneath - didn't she look lovely? Charles looked ultra-smart too, in his dapper tweed trouser suit.

Charles and Camilla shared a video of their applause on Thursday

It looks as though Camilla maintains her usual bouncy blow-dry whilst working at home, too - self-isolation or not! Both the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were filmed clapping from separate rooms, since the Prince of Wales was recently confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Camilla was also tested for coronavirus on Monday but was given the all-clear. No doubt royal-watchers were relieved to see them in such good spirits!

Fans on Twitter were even quick to comment on Charles and Camilla's smart appearances, with one writing: "Prince Charles is always in his well-tailored suits, no lounging in PJs for him! It's so great to see him and Camilla looking well, hope he recovers quickly."

Charles and Camilla at the Commonwealth reception earlier in March

The royal couple's caption simply read: "Don't forget to support #ClapForOurCarers tonight, to show our appreciation for all the nurses, doctors and carers supporting the fight against coronavirus." Another Instagram Story showed the video of Camilla and Charles clapping, with the message: "Thank you to you all. #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouNHS."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a sweet video of children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joining in the applause, while the official royal family Instagram account posted a moving video of staff at Windsor Castle clapping at 8pm. Of course, all royal engagements and events have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, and so royal followers were thrilled to see them show their support on Thursday.