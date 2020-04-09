Duchess Camilla rocks casual-chic jeans for gorgeous wedding anniversary photo with Prince Charles Camilla clearly loves to wear denim like the rest of us!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked radiant as ever in a sweet new photo released by Clarence House on Wednesday evening to mark her wedding anniversary to Prince Charles - and we're in love with her laid-back look! Camilla wears a casual pair of jeans in the adorable picture, as the happy couple cuddle their dogs at the Scottish home of Birkhall. The royal looked ultra-elegant in a pink blouse, blue knit and suede wedge boots, too - and Charles also looked dapper in his olive green chinos and casual loafers.

The beautiful new picture was released on Wednesday

The beautiful picture was shared on social media, with plenty of followers noting the couple's relaxed style! One wrote on Twitter: "Seriously love them! The fact that Camilla is wearing jeans just makes me love her more," while another added: "Camilla looks lovely in jeans." A further noted the Prince's smart look, writing: "Sweet loafers Price Charles!"

This is the third time royal fans have got a small glimpse into Camilla's more casual wardrobe amid the coronavirus lockdown, since the Duchess has also been pictured making phone calls from her home office and clapping the NHS carers alongside husband Charles. Her latest outfit doesn't disappoint - we love the thought of Camilla pottering about her home in her favourite pair of jeans - and clearly, she loves to team them with her favourite shirts and jumpers.

Wearing pastel pink in her home office

Charles and Camilla were reunited recently, following the Prince's recovery from coronavirus. Despite testing negative for COVID-19, the Duchess had to remain in isolation for 14 days, following her husband's positive diagnosis.

We have no doubt that royal watchers were thrilled to see the picture of the royal couple together again, and with their beloved dogs, too! Camilla's Jack Russell Terriers are named Beth and Bluebell, and she adopted them both from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.