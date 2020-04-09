Kate Middleton re-wore her favourite £160 earrings

The Duchess of Cambridge might be isolating like the rest of us, but there’s no sweatpants and t-shirts in sight for her! Yesterday Kensington Palace released an adorable video of Kate and William video calling staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy, which is located close to Burnley General Hospital and has a high percentage of pupils whose parents are key workers. Kate wore a gorgeous yellow top from Zara, and styled her hair in a half-up, half-down style, giving us a glimpse of her Catherine Zoraida earrings, featuring a leafy fern design.

WATCH: William and Kate chat to Casterton Primary Academy

The earrings appear to be a relatively new purchase for the duchess, and were spotted for the first time on her last month, The 'Gold Fern Drop Earrings’ are listed for £165 on the brand's website. The pretty drop earrings are made in 18ct gold-plated silver, making them a gorgeous special occasion purchase.

Gold fern drop earrings, £165, Catherine Zoraida

Kate has long been a fan of Zoraida, and first wore her double leaf earrings to meet the King of Malaysia during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012.

The designer told HELLO! "I was in the car driving home and my phone started to buzz continuously."

"I realised that something unusual was happening – but it wasn't until I got home and logged onto my computer that I saw thousands of pictures of the Duchess in my jewellery – it was so exciting!"

Gold double leaf earrings, £150, Catherine Zoraida

"It was a massive boost to my new business," she said. "As a young designer it was a dream come true – suddenly Kate was on the front page of newspapers around the world wearing my designs!"

