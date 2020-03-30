Princess Charlotte's adorable Breton top is a £12 high-street buy – and it's still in stock Kate Middleton has been shopping at Jojo Maman Bébé!

Didn't Princess Charlotte look so sweet in the recent Clap For Our Carers video shared by her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? Fans were thrilled to see the clip of Charlotte with her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis – and as usual, the trio looked adorable in their co-ordinating navy outfits. Even better, four-year-old Charlotte's Breton top is a high-street bargain, costing just £12 from Jojo Maman Bébé – and it's still available to purchase if you fancy the royal look for your little one!

WATCH George, Charlotte and Louis clap for the NHS

Kate has long shopped at Jojo Maman Bébé for her daughter's clothes, and we love her latest pick. It's the 'Kids' Breton Stripe Long Sleeve Top', which has won five-star reviews from other parents online – and is also available in light blue, green and red. The young Princess also wore matching navy leggings, which come in a two-pack costing £16.

Kids' Breton Stripe Long Sleeve Top, £12, Jojo Maman Bebe

In fact, Charlotte's sweet Breton look reminded many fans of her mum's classic outfits. Twitter user @sweetestcambs was the first to notice and shared the most adorable photo composite with her followers showing side-by-side comparisons, and captioned it: "they're matching", followed by a crying face emoji. Many also compared Prince Louis' jumper and shirt to dad Prince William's go-to outfits.

2-Pack Girls' Essential Leggings, £16, Jojo Maman Bébé

The Duchess of Cambridge memorably chose to dress Princess Charlotte in Jojo Maman Bébé for her second birthday portrait back in 2017. The cute floral-print blouse, £12, could be seen beneath her sweet lamb-print cardigan which was also a high-street buy from John Lewis.

Wearing Jojo Maman Bebe for her second birthday picture

JoJo Maman Bébé founder Laura Tenison MBE told HELLO! at the time: "We were so pleased to see sweet Princess Charlotte wearing JoJo Maman Bébé on her second birthday… At JoJo we make baby and children’s clothes which embrace childhood with sweet, fun and above all practical designs, loved by parents and toddlers alike. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear to be sensible parents who realise that the most important thing is for Princess Charlotte and Prince George is to be comfortable."

