Little Prince Louis made another sweet appearance with his family on Thursday evening - as the Cambridges made a surprise cameo on BBC One's Big Night In! And as ever, royal fans noticed the two-year-old Prince's adorable outfit - did you spot the sweet car embroidery on his navy jumper? The cute knit is in fact another bargain buy from Sainsbury's, and luckily it's still available to buy!

WATCH: the Cambridges clap for the NHS

It looks like the Duchess of Cambridge has stocked Louis' wardrobe with affordable clothing, choosing the 'Navy Crochet Car Jumper With Peter Pan Collar' from the supermarket's TU kidswear range. It costs just £9 and is made in classic cotton, with a retro-looking race car on the front.

In the video, Louis wore the jumper with a pair of matching navy shorts and what looks like the Trotters 'Hampton Canvas' shoes that Prince George was also known to wear as a tot. The plimsolls cost £22 and are still available to buy online.

Navy Crochet Car Jumper With Peter Pan Collar, £9, Sainsbury's

Of course, Duchess Kate was spotted in Sainsbury's in March, perusing the clothing aisles with George, Charlotte and Louis. Onlooker Kate Carter told HELLO! at the time: "I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening.

"She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute," she added.

Louis wore a Sainsbury's shirt in his sweet birthday snaps

Could Kate have picked up her youngest's birthday outfits back then? The two-year-old also wore a bargain Sainsbury's shirt for his adorable new portraits, too, which were shared by the palace on Wednesday evening.

