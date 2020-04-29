The Cambridge family surprised us all when they appeared on the BBC's Big Night In show on Thursday to join the Clap For Our Carers movement. Princess Charlotte proudly stepped out in front of the cameras and started off the family's applause, followed by her mum and dad the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. And while we've already tracked down Kate's sell-out Ghost dress, Charlotte's sweet blue frock has finally been found, too!

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Cambridges join Clap for our Carers

It looks like the Duchess purchased a new dress for her daughter's TV moment, since the four-year-old sported a floral number we haven't seen before. It's from luxurious Italian childrenswear label Malvi & Co, costing £56. The pretty dress has unsurprisingly already sold out, though there are many similar versions on the brand's website.

Printed dress, £56, Malvi & Co

And if you know a little girl who would like to dress just like Charlotte, there are plenty of other options on the high-street that will give a similar look. Another of Kate's favourite shops, Jojo Maman Bébé, stock a familiar ditsy frock with frill sleeves - and it costs just £20.

Girls' Navy Ditsy Frill Summer Dress, £20, Jojo Maman Bébé

No doubt we will see more of Princess Charlotte soon, since she will celebrate her fifth birthday on May 2. Of course, the Cambridges recently marked little Prince Louis' second birthday with some adorable new pictures, with Kate dressing the toddler in a sweet outfit from Sainsbury's. For their TV appearance later that day, he again sported a bargain buy in a super-cute car jumper from the supermarket.

We wonder if Charlotte also has some dresses in her wardrobe from TU? She was spotted eyeing up the range whilst shopping there with her mum and brothers back in March!

