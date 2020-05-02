Sarah Ferguson's latest fashion statement is sure to brighten your day The Duchess showed off her headpiece on Instagram

The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Saturday for another story instalment, and in her Instagram post, Sarah could be seen wearing what might be her most colourful headband to date. The doting mum had opted for a floral headband full of yellow and purple petals, and it looked like something straight out of a fairytale!

Needless to say, fans were quick to comment on Sarah's bright and cheery appearance, with one writing: "Looking lovely Sarah." Another sweetly added: "Very spring-like," with a third adding: "So beautiful."

Sarah's flower headband was beautiful!

Earlier in April, Sarah launched a thoughtful new initiative in the hope of getting youngsters reading while they're cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to encourage children to pick up a book, the Duchess has been reading an array of children's stories on her social media pages, and has even been asking some famous faces to join in on the fun, including her daughter Princess Eugenie, who took part last week, reading Guess how much I Love You by Sam McBratney.

Sarah has been wearing an array of pretty headpieces

Among those to show their support for Sarah's new initiative was her future son-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is engaged to daughter Princess Beatrice. He shared a series of different coloured love heart emojis in praise of her efforts.

This isn't the first time that the Duchess has wowed with her headwear choice. Earlier in April, when the mother-of-two was seen packing up parcels of food, skincare and beauty supplies as treats for NHS workers at the frontline of the coronavirus crisis, she opted for a sweet yellow flower hairband, which wouldn't look too out of place at Royal Ascot or a more formal occasion. Keep them coming, Sarah!

