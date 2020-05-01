Sarah Ferguson's colourful new accessory has a very important message The Duchess is rocking her Kurt Geiger charity tote

Sarah, Duchess of York has been keeping fans updated with plenty of posts on her social media accounts, and on Friday she even shared a fashion photo! Posing with her new charity tote bag from Kurt Geiger, she wrote: "I am proud to support our amazing @nhs with the #WeAreOne tote bag from @kurtgeiger. 100% of profits are donated to NHS Charities Together."

Sarah shared her charity tote bag with her followers

Sarah has been having lots of fun with quirky accessories recently, and teamed her new bag with a sweet woodland hairband and a checked overshirt, which in fact looks similar to the top Princess Eugenie has also been spotted wearing while delivering care packages with her mum.

As ever, fans were quick to send their supportive messages on the new photo, with one writing: "Thank you Duchess of York! Thank you for your genuine help for NHS," and another adding: "We are all in this together."

We Are One London, £20, Kurt Geiger

Sarah's rainbow tote bag is a collaboration between high-street brand Kurt Geiger and ES Magazine, with all the proceeds from the sales going directly to the NHS. It costs £20 and features screen-print artwork from artist Anthony Burrill, emblazoned with the message: 'We are one'.

The York family have been working hard to spread positivity throughout the pandemic, and Princess Eugenie even made an appearance on Sarah's YouTube channel to read her favourite childhood story to viewers. Showing off her flawless makeup-free skin, she looked laid-back and chic in a khaki military shirt, black skinny jeans and her favourite pair of trainers. The royal even gave another insight into the family's beautiful home, too, as she sat on a swing that appears to be personalised with her name.

Sarah has shared a number of videos from her home

In Sarah's latest picture, we can spot an elegant printed sofa and a beautiful pink floral display at the Royal Lodge. No doubt royal fans love seeing regular glimpses of the York's at-home life…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.