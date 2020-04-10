We can definitely say #HellotoKindness with Sarah, Duchess of York, who has been spending her time packing up parcels of food, skincare and beauty supplies as treats for NHS workers at the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. Sarah has been sharing plenty of insights into the York family's efforts on Instagram, and on Thursday we got a glimpse at her off-duty outfits.

We love Sarah's fun floral hair accessory

The mum of two was busy sorting through boxes of cupcakes for NHS teams in Windsor, and added a touch of fun to her outfit with a sweet yellow flower hairband, which wouldn't look too out of place at Royal Ascot or a more formal occasion! Both daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are big fans of this accessory trend, too - we'd love to see any of the York ladies repeat the pretty yellow piece.

Sarah has been dressing in some of her favourite fashion pieces as she makes deliveries and packs parcels for NHS staff. She wore a pink and purple checked shirt which is clearly one of her go-to items, and a pretty tiered black midi skirt, too.

It's certainly been a busy time for Sarah, despite self-isolating at Royal Lodge with her family. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she has released a new colouring book to help children battling boredom, writing: "I am so excited to launch my free to download Arthur Fantastic colouring book. Please share your coloured in images to @serenitypress and I will be drawing some winners from a lucky dip."

Princess Beatrice also loves pretty hairbands

Among those to show their support to Sarah was her future son-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is engaged to daughter Princess Beatrice. He shared a series of different coloured love heart emojis in praise of her efforts. It's sadly a very uncertain time for Edoardo and Beatrice, who have cancelled their wedding reception - though it's still not known whether they will be able to go ahead with their ceremony.