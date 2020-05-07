The Countess of Wessex is one stylish royal, and we're obsessed with her timeless ensembles. Amongst some of her favourite brands are the likes of Suzannah, Victoria Beckham, Ray-Ban, Monica Vinader and more. Searching for summer fashion inspiration? We've created a list of the luxury labels holding major sales at the moment, so you can shop her wardrobe at a royally good discount.

RELATED: Kate Middleton stuns in adorable tree-print dress for This Morning appearance

Suzannah

Sophie's favourite label Suzannah is holding a major sale on selected items. The luxury womenswear brand specialises in making unique premium cloth into modern silhouettes reflective of vintage couture classics - and Sophie is certainly a fan.

Last year she recycled an emerald green frock from the brand for Trooping the Colour. Speaking to HELLO! The designer, Suzannah Crabb, has revealed that the Countess has actually worn the dress on a number of other occasions. "She's worn it four, five, maybe six times. It's definitely her favourite," she told HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon during an Instagram Live session. "It's a really good standout [look]… very 1950s, kind of Kelly green, I would say!"

Ray-Ban

When it comes to summer garden parties and royal engagements, Sophie loves nothing more than accessorising with her trusty pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Offering 20 percent off selected styles, we reckon Sophie will be heading over to the Ray-Ban website to stock up on more statement sunnies!

READ: Meghan Markle's favourite brands are having huge sales - and these are the best deals

Victoria Beckham

Back in February 2020, Sophie made headlines when she stepped out in a burgundy dress adorned with an orange abstract print from Victoria Beckham's line. The 55-year-old coordinated the stand-out style with taupe nail polish and a bold necklace. She wore her hair in a simple updo and kept her makeup natural and dewy.

Available through Outnet, you'll find up to 70 percent off VB coats, dresses, skirts, and jeans - winning.

Monica Vinader

When it comes to jewelry, the Countess is a firm believer in the less is more philosophy. Often spotted out in her favourite Siren Stud earrings from Monica Vinader, we recommend heading over to the brand's website, where you'll find 25% off diamonds.

Diane Von Furstenberg

In March last year, Sophie wore a silk polka-dot dress by Diane von Furstenberg when she paid a visit to the Silent Pool distillery in Albury. Regularly wowing in the label's designs, Outnet is offering up to 80 percent off and the DVF range is selling fast!

Peter Pilotto

This is not a drill - Sophie's bright blue, floral print number which she wore in April 2019 is in the Peter Pilotto sale. The statement cloqué dress is currently retailing at £437, 56 percent off its original price.

MORE: Sophie Wessex's beautiful statement earrings are more affordable than you might think

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.