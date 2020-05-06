Meghan Markle sent a sweet message with her relaxed denim shirt in Archie's first birthday post Harry and Meghan shared an adorable video on Wednesday

The Sussex family released an adorable video of little Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on Wednesday - how adorable is the clip? The post - which appeared on Save The Children's Instagram account - aimed to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children, and showed the Duchess of Sussex reading one of Archie's favourite stories to her little boy. We got a little glimpse at Meghan's at-home mum style, too, as she wore her hair back in a relaxed bun and looked comfy in one of her favourite denim shirts - and also appeared to be wearing a pair of denim shorts or a skirt.

Meghan also wore some pretty beaded bracelets in the video

It's thought that the Duchess' choice is a top from one of her favourite brands, J.Crew, which she has been spotted wearing long before her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The 'Everyday Chambray Shirt' is still available to buy for £87 - perhaps Meghan even wore it because the label recently announced it had filed for bankruptcy during the coronavirus crisis.

Everyday chambray shirt, £87, J.Crew

Earlier in May, it was revealed that the brand's main creditors will now take control of the group in exchange for cancelling debts of $1.65bn (£1.3bn). They are also providing around $400m (£321m) to keep J.Crew's operations afloat, the BBC reports. J.Crew Group's chief executive described the move as a "financial restructuring" that would enable the business to thrive for years to come.

Carrying her J.Crew clutch at the polo with husband Prince Harry

Meghan has long been a fan of J.Crew - in September 2019, she stepped out for the US Open wearing a stylish denim shirt dress by the brand, which retailed for £132. Predictably, it sold out in every size within hours of the Duchess wearing it. She has also wowed wearing the brand on a number of other occasions, from royal tours to trips to the polo with Prince Harry.

Meghan, Harry and Archie are celebrating the little boy's first birthday in their new home in Los Angeles, after stepping back as official working royals in April. Taking part in the 'Save with stories' campaign on Wednesday, the couple have joined the likes of Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams and Poppy Delevingne with their special post.

