Meghan Markle's favourite brands are having huge sales - and these are the best deals In need of summer fashion inspiration?

Often wowing in show-stopping outfits, The Duchess of Sussex is one fashionable royal - and we're obsessed with her style. A fan of luxury labels Everlane, Jennifer Chamandi, and Me+Em, Meghan also loves kicking back from royal engagements in off-duty outfits from Topshop, Massimo Dutti and J. Crew. Hosting incredible end of season sales and royally generous offers, we've rounded up some of the Duchess' favorite brands, so you can shop your summer wardrobe at an affordable price.

Meghan wore a white blouse from Topshop in March

Topshop

Meghan prompted plenty of royal fans to rush out to Topshop after she wore a pretty white blouse from the brand during her trip to London in March. Offering a selection of discounts and special offers, including 30 percent off denim, 30 percent off selected spring styles and an end of season sale, we recommend heading to the Topshop website ASAP.

Everlane is one of the Duchess' favourite brands

Everlane

Without a doubt one of the Duchess' favourite brands, Meghan has been spotted in Everlane's eco-friendly designs on a number of occasions. In September 2019 she headed to Work In Progress at the Woodstock Exchange, wearing a sleek black jumpsuit from the brand, and she's also a big fan of Everlane's statement tote bags and suede flats.

Meghan stepped out in Jennifer Chamandi two-tone pumps

Jennifer Chamandi

Back in March, Meghan stepped out in a gorgeous pair of 'Lorenzo' two-tone pumps from Jennifer Chamandi. Based in London, this luxury brand will be hosting a major sale online from 8-11 May - with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the NHS. Running for just 72 hours, this will be the first in a series of sample sales that will be happening periodically over the next three months.

ME+EM

Making a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham ahead of International Women's Day, Meghan turned heads in a fringed bouclé jacket from Me+Em - and we're still not over it. Now hosting an end of season sale with up to 70 percent off selected styles, we reckon the Duchess will be browsing the brand's website to shop her summer wardrobe.

Meghan wore head-to-toe Massimo Dutti in January

Massimo Dutti

Who could ever forget Meghan's elegant tonal-brown outfit, which she wore to Canada House in January? Looking as radiant as ever in head-to-toe Massimo Dutti, the Duchess certainly dressed to impress in a very on-trend satin midi skirt which she paired with a toffee coloured wool jumper. Currently holding a mid-season sale, the designer is offering major discounts - and the best part? Meghan's exact skirt has been reduced to just £59.95!

Reiss

Meghan's Reiss coat caused quite the sell-out storm back in January and Queen Letizia of Spain is a big fan of the brand too. Reiss is hosting a sale with up to 50 percent off selected items and the label is also giving 25% off at checkout.

Meghan wore a denim dress from J. Crew to the US Open in 2019

J.Crew

Meghan has long been a fan of J.Crew. In September 2019, she stepped out for the US Open wearing a stylish denim shirt dress by the brand. She also packed J.Crew in her suitcase during the royal tour of New Zealand in October 2018. And just last year, while visiting South Africa, Meghan wowed in a sophisticated monochrome skirt from the US label. Sadly, amid the coronavirus lockdown, the brand has since filed for bankruptcy, meaning that a lot of its clothing is now being sold in a mega sale at reduced prices - customers can get an extra 25 percent off by using the code SHOPNOW.

