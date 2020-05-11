Combining high-end designs with high street brands, The Duchess of Cambridge has managed to create a whole host of off-duty outfits perfect for lounging around and hosting Zoom calls. Shopping at the likes of Zara, L.K.Bennett, Marks & Spencer and more, the fashionable royal has proved that the 'Kate Effect' is still very much alive and kicking. With a whole host of sales on offer, we've rounded up a list of Kate's favourite online fashion brands, so you can shop her style at an affordable price.

L.K.Bennett

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of high-street store L.K.Bennett - she religiously wore the brand's nude heels during her first few years as a royal and has sparked countless sell-outs with her elegant ensembles. More recently she joined Prince William for a sweet video call with war veterans on VE Day, wearing a patriotic red dress from the brand which she'd recycled from 2015.

With L.K.Bennett now offering up to 30 percent off feel good styles for staying in, we imagine Kate will be heading over to the brand's website to add to her collection of silk summer dresses and statement blouses.

Zara

Zara is without a doubt one of Kate's favourite high street labels - and she often turns to the brand to shop for her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Back in April, the mum-of-three gave fans a rare insight into her at-home style when she donned a mustard puff sleeve jumper for a Zoom call with staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy - and of course, it was an instant sell-out.

Boasting a special prices collection for women, head to Zara for classic coats, trousers, dresses and tops on sale, as well as trend-led pieces that the Duchess would love.

Marks & Spencer

Kate wore a pink suit to visit the London Ambulance Service 11 control room

Making a private visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon earlier this year, Kate opted for a chic pink trouser suit from Marks & Spencer - and not long after Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made headlines in a similar style.

A major go-to for lockdown loungewear, M&S is offering up to 20 percent off women's linen and footwear, as well as 40 percent off tops and dresses - winning.

Boden

Kate rewore one of her dresses from Boden for the video call

Continuing with her royal duties during lockdown, Kate looked as radiant as ever in a blue wrap dress from Boden as she took part in a video call with new parents, midwives and experts ahead of UK Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

With up to 50 percent off across all sections, dress like Kate by browsing the Boden website.

New Look

Kate's New Look shoes sold out quickly after she first wore them

The Duchess caused a mass sell-out at New Look when she stepped out in a gorgeous pair of nude strappy shoes from the brand during her royal visit to Pakistan in October 2019. Now, they're back in stock for £23.99.

H&M

Kate looked beautiful in her statement earrings

Back in March, Kate coordinated her green The Vampire's Wife dress with gold statement earrings from H&M - and they cost just £6.

Shop the sale online at H&M and stock up on lots of great deals across women, men, kids, and home.

Ghost

Stepping out for a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In alongside husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate stole the show in her Ghost 'Anouk' dress which practically flew off the virtual shelves.

With up to 50 percent off in the sale, we're taking style cues from Kate.

