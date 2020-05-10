Kate Middleton fashion quiz: how well do you know her style? It's time for some sartorial swotting up

Whether it's a couture gown or a high street hit, the Duchess of Cambridge never fails to be one of the most impeccably dressed royals – fact. Kate Middleton's fashion is revered the world over for managing to tick off trends while maintaining royal protocol, even when she is in jeans and sneakers, drinking a pint of Guinness or on a Zoom call. Nearly all of her looks are considered classics, from the breathtakingly gorgeous gowns worn to royal engagements to her diplomatic dressing on royal tours – and of course, that iconic McQueen wedding dress worn on her wedding day in 2011.

Kate always wows on the red carpet in beautiful gowns

And with everything she wears selling out instantly – hello to the Kate-effect – we think it's fair to say we're all a little bit/very in love with the Duchess' fashion choices. Celebrities are big fans too, and are often seemingly inspired by Kate's outfits. Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Sienna Miller have all emulated a classic Kate look from time to time, but hey, who hasn't?

So how close attention have you been paying to what Kate has been wearing over the years? Do you know her designer dress details or where she shops for accessories? Put your knowledge to the test with HELLO!'s Kate Middleton fashion facts quiz – surely something only a true Duchess of Cambridge style aficionado would ace. When you’ve finished, why not share your score with fellow royal style fans or take our personality quiz to see which real-life Prince you should marry?

