The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a patriotic red dress for her sweet video call with war veterans to mark VE Day - but since it's thought to be a recycled frock from her Wimbledon debut back in 2015, her fashion fans can't get their hands on it! The L.K.Bennett 'Cayla' dress quickly sold out at the time, though we were thrilled to see her re-wear an older piece once again.

WATCH: William and Kate call war veterans to celebrate VE Day

Luckily, the British brand - which has long been one of Kate's favourites - has a new version of the dress on its website, in a very similar red shade with the same round neckline. And even better, it's currently half-price in the sale!

The 'Luna' dress is reduced from £150 to £75 and also has a flared A-line skirt like Kate's. It features longer sleeves and a flattering ruched waistline, which we can certainly imagine the Duchess loving herself.

Luna Red Ruched Dress, £75, L.K.Bennett

The footage from Kate and William's sweet Zoom calls was released on Friday, with the couple joining VE Day celebrations at Mais House, a Royal British Legion care home in Bexhill-on-Sea.

Kate wore her L.K.Bennett dress at Wimbledon in 2015

Champagne was flowing as the Duke and Duchess chatted with the residents, as they reminisced about the day the war ended in Europe on 8 May 1945. The Duchess even revealed during the video call that her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had been asked by their teachers at Thomas's school in Battersea, to learn Dame Vera Lynn's famous wartime anthem We'll Meet Again. How lovely is that?

The Duchess also spoke about her paternal grandmother Valerie Glassborow's role at the code-breaking centre, Bletchley Park, which she visited last May. She said: "It's so sad that she's not here today, as I would love to speak to her more about it."

