The Duchess of Cornwall appeared in an important new video on Monday, taking time to thank volunteers across the country to mark the start of Volunteers’ Week, which takes place from 1-7 June. Dressing elegantly to deliver her sweet message, Camilla looked lovely in a pretty ruffled blouse with a statement neckline and sleeves, teamed with one of her favourite tailored jackets. How gorgeous?

Loading the player...



WATCH: Camilla marks the start of Volunteers' Week

The floaty top is clearly one of the royal's favourites - she's been pictured wearing it for many years. The neutral shirt also features a pussy-bow tie to the neckline, though it appears Camilla chose to leave it loose for her video recording.

MORE: The Queen's coronation shoes have been given a modern makeover - and you can buy them

The Duchess said: "Last month, I had the great pleasure of speaking to a lady on the telephone who had worked with a group of Land Girls during the Second World War. We spoke of the quiet acts of heroism – both on the frontline and at home – that brought about a great victory for us all.

Camilla wearing her ruffled blouse back in 2010

"We now live in a very different world," she continued. "Yet as we pull together to overcome COVID-19, we see the same spirit at work: unsung heroism on the frontline and at home. And where there are unsung heroes, there are volunteers. Since 2012, I have had the privilege of being President of the Royal Voluntary Service, an organisation of which Her Majesty is Patron."

MORE: Royal ladies wearing frothy fairytale gowns

The short clip also gave royal fans another look at Prince Charles and Camilla's country home of Birkhall, where they have added lots of sweet and sentimental touches with plenty of framed family photos. Two snaps of Camilla's beloved grandchildren featured in the background of her latest video – how adorable!