Remember Kate Middleton's Wimbledon polka dot dress? Check out this lovely dupe

It was the look that just screamed modern-day Duchess with a cool retro vibe. Do you remember Kate Middleton’s lovely Dolce & Gabbana polka dress that she wore for Wimbledon back in 2017? It was a big hit with royal style watchers – and it definitely ticks all the right fashion boxes. If you fancy recreating the mum-of-three’s iconic look then we’ve got news for you. We’ve found a very similar style on & Other Stories, and it’s absolutely perfect for summer.

Belted polka dot mini dress, £85, & Other Stories

RELATED: Kate Middleton's skincare secrets - the products she uses to look amazing on zoom calls

The cute mini-dress features a circle buckle belt and a flared A-line silhouette. And giving Kate’s look un update for 2020, on-trend puff sleeves add a touch of drama. And the price tag – £85 – is a lot more affordable than the Duchess’ designer number.

Kate Middleton's polka dot look is perfect for summer

Kate is a big fan of polka dots – arguably the ultimate throwback trend which never goes out of fashion. She’s stepped out rocking a similar look while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, and we’ve seen her in green and navy blue styles at royal engagements over the years. Her Wimbledon look was topped off with Oscar de la Renta gold and pearl earrings, a white tote bag by Victoria Beckham, Bulgari cat-eye sunglasses and open-toe block heel sandals by Office.

If you want to repli-Kate her winning look, we’ve hunted down similar styles for a fraction of the cost.

Encased pearl stud earrings, £5, Accessorize

SHOP NOW: We can totally see Kate Middleton in this H&M chiffon dress

Happiness two-part sandals, £25, Office

Small icon bag, £35, Ted Baker

BUY NOW

Cat eye sunglasses, £27, & Other Stories

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.