The Duchess of Cambridge has made another appearance with her husband Prince William via video call - as the royal couple spoke to care workers to hear about their experiences of providing care during the coronavirus outbreak. Adorably, Kate and William virtually joined residents from the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff as they played bingo in the home's cinema - even taking a turn at being bingo callers!

Kate's looked pretty in pink in her latest video call appearance with Prince William

For the special occasion, Kate chose to wear one of her most popular dresses from 2019 - her L.K.Bennett 'Madison' dress, which she was first pictured wearing for a day out at the polo with her children, William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had recently welcomed baby Archie.

The Duchess also wore her L.K.Bennett 'Madison' dress in 2019

Kate was later seen wearing the pretty midi in a photo released in September 2019, that showed her judging the Blue Peter Royal Garden Competition - though it's thought the snap may have been taken on the same July day as the polo, since her hair and makeup looked very similar.

Sadly, the pink dress immediately sold out, though there are some gorgeous dupes available to shop on the high street. This Style Cheat midi features a beautiful red and pink floral print, and a similar flutter sleeve to Kate's - and it's currently reduced from £50 down to £40.

Flutter sleeve midaxi dress in contrast red floral, Style Cheat at ASOS, £40

We couldn't leave out this bargain New Look dress, either. It's a mini length, but the shape and pattern are very similar to the Duchess' royal look - but if it's a longer frock you're looking for, we also love H&M's floral version. Couldn't you see her rocking this with her favourite Castañer wedges?

Flutter sleeve mini dress in pink floral print, New Look, £25.99

Butterfly-sleeved dress, H&M, £34.99

