The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made another appearance via video link on Tuesday, sending their support to Australia's firefighters, paramedics and police in a heartfelt message to mark the country's inaugural Thank A First Responder Day. Sweetly, Kate seemed to pay a subtle tribute to Australia with her outfit, wearing the dress she had worn during her visit to the country with Prince William and a baby Prince George in April 2014. There's even a funny story behind her choice!

WATCH: William and Kate send their support to Australia's first responders

The gorgeous colour block dress was a hit with fans with its statement white panels and square neckline, but the royal revealed to onlookers that her husband wasn't quite so keen on her outfit. "William said I look like a banana!" she told a lady in the crowd.

The £950 dress is a custom piece from the designer, which was originally made in white with smaller yellow panels - so Kate obviously wanted to make a statement with the bright shade. She later recycled it for a trip to the Wimbledon women's semi-finals in 2016, so she clearly didn't take William's feedback to heart - and she has a number of other dresses in the sunshine colour, too.

Kate first wore the dress in Australia in 2014

The Cambridges were reportedly due to be visiting Australia again this year, and sent their video message on Tuesday to recognise the efforts of those in the emergency service in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the bushfire crisis earlier this year.

Prince William said: "Earlier this year we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, as they worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australian communities from the devastating wildfires. The world was watching your efforts, and we were deeply moved by what we saw."

Kate continued: "Sadly, you're now on the front line of yet another emergency. The Covid-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health, but also their mental wellbeing."

