Meghan Markle's favourite trainer brand Veja is in Net-A-Porter's big flash sale

Sales soared for sustainable trainer brand Veja after Meghan Markle wore a pair during her first royal tour of Australia in 2018, and now the brand is offering a selection of styles for half price on Net-A-Porter's big flash sale. The label first launched in 2005 and has gone from strength to strength since, after cementing a solid fan base of influencers and, case in point, royals. When the Duchess of Sussex was first seen wearing her pair, it was reported that Instagram searches for the designer increased 113%, so it's no surprise that Net-A-Porter's current cut-price buys are selling like hot cakes.

SEE: Very are selling a £14 version of Meghan Markle's favourite rattan clutch bag

Meghan wore her Veja trainers during the royal tour of Australia

Meghan wore the label's signature Esplar style, and while her exact colourway isn't currently reduced, they are available in the same white base but with khaki suede logo inserts at the side and back. Considering they're now shoppable for 50% off at £50 from £100, we'd say a slight colour change is worth it.

MORE: Meghan Markle's best style moments from the past decade

Veja Esplar leather and suede trainers, £50,

If you're after something brighter, the label's classic leather V-10 style is available with neon green inserts, with 40% off from £115 to £69.

Veja V-10 trainers, £69,

At the other end of the colour spectrum, this white and cream style will go with basically everything in your wardrobe, while making for the perfect casual summer shoe with a breathable and lightweight cotton-canvas base. They're currently 50% off from £75.

Veja Nova cotton-canvas trainers, £37.50,

There are plenty more options available on site, including a high-top version and a handful of leather and rubber iterations, all of which are in keeping with the brand's sustainable ethos using materials sourced from the Amazonian rainforest. Add to its guilt-free design approach the fact that a) Veja rarely reduces anything and b) Lyst previously reported that on average a brand sees a +200% sales increase when Meghan Markle wears it, and we guarantee these won't be around for long. Race you to it.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.