The Duchess of Cambridge has been wowing royal fans with her lockdown wardrobe and has nailed her Zoom call outfits. While Kate has showcased some new looks from the high street, one detail you might not have noticed is that the Duchess is rewearing a lot of her outfits from her early royal days. At HELLO! we've been delighted by the return of some Kate's favourite pieces from five to nine years ago when she first joined the royal family.

The Duchess brought back what appeared to be her emerald green Diane von Furstenberg Maja dress for her joint video call with the Duchess of Cornwall to mark Children's Hospice Week on 22 June.

Kate appeared to wear her DVF Maja dress for her latest video call

The bold frock was first worn back in 2011 on Prince William and Kate's visit to Los Angeles, shortly after their wedding. It's only been seen another time since then, for Mike and Zara Tindall's pre-wedding party in July 2011, after the couple had returned from their first major royal tour.

The Stella McCartney dress has had quite a few outings over the years

Royal fans were delighted when Kate brought back her blue Stella McCartney Ridley dress during a video message to encourage people to take part in her Hold Still community photography project on 11 June. It was the sixth time the Duchess has been seen in the pencil-style frock in public and she first debuted the piece in 2012 at the National Portrait Gallery. Kate has since worn the Stella McCartney number at the 2012 Olympics, on her Australia tour in 2014, at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and most recently at a July 2016 air show.

Kate in her Roksanda dress first worn on the Australia tour

Kate rewore her yellow Roksanda Illincic dress on 2 June as she and William sent a heartfelt video message to mark Australia's inaugural Thank A First Responder Day. The Duchess' outfit appeared to pay tribute to the country as that is where she first wore the bold ensemble during the Cambridges' 2014 royal tour. During a walkabout in Sydney, the Duchess revealed her husband had been teasing her about her yellow dress. "William said I look like a banana!" Kate told a lady in the crowd. She later recycled it for a trip to the Wimbledon women's semi-finals in 2016, so she clearly didn't take William's feedback to heart.

Kate rewearing her L.K. Bennett Cayla dress from Wimbledon

The Duchess also brought back another one of her courtside looks, during a video call to residents at a Royal British Legion care home to mark VE Day on 8 May. Kate recycled her red L.K. Bennett Cayla dress from Wimbledon 2015, a fit-and-flare number that she originally teamed with a striking leopard print Diane von Furstenberg clutch bag for the tennis tournament.

