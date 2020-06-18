Duchess Kate and Princess Eugenie's favourite Erdem florals are on sale at up to 60% off We’ve searched through all the summer sales for royally-approved Erdem florals so you don’t have to

When Princess Eugenie announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank, she chose a gorgeous floral dress by Erdem for the occasion. And likewise, when Kate Middleton has stepped out for royal engagements or on to the red carpet, flower print dresses and gowns by the British designer have been one of her top go-to looks.

If Eugenie and Kate’s floral prints have every captured your attention, you’re in luck. As the summer sales get underway, you can find gorgeous Erdem dresses in those royal-approved blossom prints for up to 60% off!

Princess Eugenie wore a pretty Erdem dress for her engagement photos with Jack Brooksbank

Retailers like Net-a-porter, Matches and The Outnet have some serious deals on Erdem but we’re saving you the trouble of searching by curating some of the best looks that Duchess Kate and Princess Eugenie would love.

Duchess Kate is also a big fan of the designer, known for fabulous florals

So here are some Erdem outfits to shop even if you don’t have any "royal" engagements on your calendar, so you can still look like a fashion princess…

A soft pink sleeveless shift dress in pink florals

Erdem 'Maura' floral-print stretch-jersey dress, £530 £243, The Outnet

In a print inspired British artist Dame Laura Knight

Erdem 'Caralina' floral print midi dress, £622 £248, Matches

A slip dress right on trend for summer 2020

Erdem 'Aspen Clarence' floral-print satin slip dress, £796 £318, Matches

A classic short-sleeved silhouette in a sophisticated blue floral

Erdem 'Joyce' floral-print stretch-cotton dress, £795 £357, The Outnet

Cheery pink blossoms on a long-sleeved A-line dress

Erdem 'Martine' floral-print stretch-ponte dress, £650 £455, Net-a-porter

Calling Duchess Kate! This pretty maxi dress is right up her street

Erdem 'Farrell' belted ruffled floral-print jersey gown, £1,095 , £766.50, Net-a-porter

