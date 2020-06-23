The sweet story behind Kate Middleton's latest outfit revealed She chose a green DVF dress for her recent engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken us down memory lane with her lockdown looks during the coronavirus crisis, appearing in a number of recycled outfits from her royal engagements over the years. And on Monday evening, the palace released a poignant new video of Kate joining Duchess Camilla for a Zoom call with their children's hospice patronages, with the mum of three looking elegant as always in a bold green dress (teamed with a super sleek new hairstyle).

MORE: Still dreaming of Kate Middleton's blue Ascot dress? You'll love Self-Portrait's newest design

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate and Camilla team up for moving joint engagement

In fact, the gorgeous outfit is one of her older pieces, dating back to 2011 when she visited Los Angeles with husband Prince William just a few months after their royal wedding. She chose the DVF 'Maja' dress for an official reception to welcome the couple to LA, attended by the likes of David Beckham – swanky!

Kate wore the DVF dress during her visit to Los Angelese

But sweetly, Kate later chose the dress for an even more special occasion – Zara and Mike Tindall's pre-wedding cocktail party ahead of their own royal nuptials. The royal family were out in force for the glamorous celebration, held on the Royal Yacht Britannia the night before the big day.

She also chose her green dress for Mike and Zara's pre-wedding party

Traditionally, royal women wear a recycled outfit to wedding celebrations so as not to take any attention from the bride – so we're not surprised Kate chose to return to her green dress for the special party.

MORE: Princess Charlotte steals the show in new family snaps - and we've found her entire high street outfit

GET THE LOOK: Short Sleeve Tailored Dress, £72, Karen Millen

Monday evening's appearance saw Kate return to the dress again, this time teaming it with a straightened hairstyle we don't often see her sporting. While she has rocked a number of hair looks over the years, she rarely doesn't add movement to her locks and is known for her signature bouncy blow-dry, of course.

GET THE LOOK: Pencil dress, £35.99, Mango

Kate's joint appearance with Camilla comes as they mark Children’s Hospice Week 2020, taking the time to thank all those involved in and supporting children’s hospices across the UK during this critical time. During the call, the royals discussed the comprehensive care that hospice staff provide, and the way that children’s hospices are able to create positive environments and happy memories during the most difficult of times.

TAKE OUR QUIZ! How well do you know Kate's style?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.