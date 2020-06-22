Still dreaming of Kate Middleton's blue Ascot dress? You'll love Self-Portrait's newest design Duchess Kate's couture Elie Saab dress may have been out of reach for some, but fear not, Self Portrait has come to the rescue...

When Kate Middleton stepped out in a blue silk lace Elie Saab dress at Ascot in 2019, royal fashion fans swooned at what is one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s most picture-perfect outfits ever. And incredibly, as noted by MiddletonMaven on Twitter, there's a fabulous summer dress by Self-Portrait that will give you all the Kate vibes. And while Duchess Kate’s bespoke outfit is estimated to have cost thousands, the chiffon Self-Portrait dress is priced at £300.

Kate Middleton looked absolutely beautiful at Ascot 2019 in the bespoke Elie Saab dress with pussy bow collar

Duchess Kate absolutely stunned in Elie Saab look, which she combined with a Philip Treacy hat worn over her upswept chignon hairstyle and silver Gianvito Rossi shoes. Metallic heels would also be a great finishing touch for the pretty Self-Portrait dress, which is in a summery pastel blue colour just like Kate’s couture, and has similar long sleeves, lace accents and a pussy bow at the neckline.

The Self-Portrait dress is in a similar style and colour

Pale Blue Chiffon Trimmed Dress, £300, Self Portrait

And while the Kate lookalike dress is currently for pre-order, if you love the sky blue look you can also find pretty lace and chiffon Self-Portrait dresses in the hue that are currently available – and even on sale!

Self-Portrait corded lace-trimmed plissé-chiffon midi dress, £340 £170, Net-a-porter

Self-Portrait Tiered floral-lace midi dress, £340 £170, Matches

Self-Portrait Grosgrain and chiffon gown £360 £252, Net-a-porter

Self-Portrait pleated lace dress, £420 £294, Farfetch

Self-Portrait puff-sleeve floral-lace midi dress, £360, Selfridges

And here's a fun fact: Duchess Kate's sister-in-law Meghan Markle happens to be a major fan of Self-Portrait. Meghan has not only worn Self-Portrait dresses during her royal life – such as a green print dress in Australia and a black outfit for her first Christmas with the royals – but she was also wearing the brand already during her pre-Harry days.

