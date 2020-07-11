Sarah, Duchess of York delights fans with chic new look The Duchess showed off her impeccable style on Instagram

Sarah, Duchess of York took to Instagram on Saturday to inform her followers about the latest instalment of Storytime with Fergie and Friends, and the doting mum's outfit choice might surprise you.

Donning a chic black dress, glasses and a cheque flat cap – fans were delighted to see Sarah wearing such a surprising choice of headwear.

Sarah showed off her chic look on Instagram

"Cute hat!" wrote one, with another adding: "Love the cap and the gardening items!" A third fan sweetly noted: "Oh look at you gorgeous."

Alongside the photo, Sarah wrote: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading One Springy Day by Nick Butterworth @percytheparkkeeper.official and my guest friend is @davidwilliampress."

Sarah is known for her unique sense of style

It's not the first time this week that Sarah has wowed with her unique style.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two wore an edgy denim shirt that featured one incredible feature.

The light blue, button-up top featured two pockets, a stylish collar and neat cuffs, but most impressive of all was the fact that it had puffed sleeves – how fabulous!

Sarah is known for her bold fashion statements, and isn't afraid to take style notes from her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 30.

On Wednesday, Sarah wore a simple little black dress with two large gold bee details on each lapel when promoting her YouTube channel, and the frock was more than likely inspired by Beatrice, whose nickname in her family is "B".

What's more, the Princess is also a fan of anything with a bee design and owns a clutch bag by Wilbur & Gussie which has a crystal bumble bee clasp as well as a fabulous pair of golden-embroidered Gucci bee loafers.

