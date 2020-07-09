Sarah Ferguson's dreamy denim shirt features one show-stopping detail The Duchess showed off her look on Instagram

Sarah, Duchess of York, took to Instagram on Thursday night to share another instalment of her Storytime with Fergie and Friends project, and the doting mum wore one of the most unique denim shirts we've ever seen.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson pays subtle tribute to daughter Princess Beatrice with elegant little black dress

The light blue, button-up top featured two pockets, a stylish collar and neat cuffs, but most impressive of all was the fact that it had puffed sleeves – how fabulous!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen family photos in celebration of Mother's Day

The 60-year-old captioned the image: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading The Singing Mermaid by Julia Donaldson and my guest friend is Charlie Higgins."

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York invites Rosie Nixon and Hibo Wardere to guest star on storytime channel

How chic is Sarah's shirt?

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals cutesy nickname for daughter Princess Beatrice

Fans were delighted to see the Duchess reading a new book, and some left sweet messages in the comment section. "You bring an instant smile, your warmth and big heart shines through! Thank you for sharing and giving, especially at such a time like this. You are a bright light," one wrote.

Sarah is known for her bold fashion statements, and isn't afraid to take style notes from her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 30.

On Wednesday, Sarah wore a simple little black dress with two large gold bee details on each lapel when promoting her YouTube channel, and the frock was more than likely inspired by Beatrice, whose nickname in her family is "B".

What's more, the Princess is also a fan of anything with a bee design and owns a clutch bag by Wilbur & Gussie which has a crystal bumble bee clasp as well as a fabulous pair of golden-embroidered Gucci bee loafers.

The snapshot showed Sarah sitting on a bench in the garden she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, at Royal Lodge, holding a sheet of papers as she looked at the camera. She also wore glasses and a scarf in her hair, which hung in loose waves around her shoulders.

The Duchess' fans clearly approved of her dress, with their comments including: "Love the bee brooches," "That’s an awesome outfit," and: "Beautiful brooches!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.