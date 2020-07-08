Sarah Ferguson pays subtle tribute to daughter Princess Beatrice with elegant little black dress The Duchess of York is looking stylish!

Sarah Ferguson's latest outfit not only looks good, it contains a sweet tribute to her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice. The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself to promote her YouTube channel, 'Storytime with Fergie and Friends'.

In the picture, the Duchess wore a simple little black dress with two large gold bee details on each lapel, more than likely inspired by Beatrice, whose nickname in her family is "B". Unsurprisingly, the Princess is also a fan of anything with a bee design and owns a clutch bag by Wilbur & Gussie which has a crystal bumble bee clasp as well as a fabulous pair of golden-embroidered Gucci bee loafers.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice makes debut on mum Sarah Ferguson's YouTube channel

The snapshot showed Sarah sitting on a bench in the garden she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, at Royal Lodge, holding a sheet of papers as she looked at the camera. She also wore glasses and a scarf in her hair, which hung in loose waves around her shoulders.

The 60-year-old captioned the image: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading Kindness Tree with @davidwilliampress and my guest friend is @lisatse88 #storytimewithfergieandfriends #childrensbooks #books #stories."

The Duchess of York showed off her elegant new look on Instagram

The Duchess' fans clearly approved of her dress, with their comments including: "Love the bee brooches," "That’s an awesome outfit," and: "Beautiful brooches!" While B is a sweet nickname, it isn't the only one the 32-year-old has, as her mum revealed on her YouTube channel last week.

Black Bee Dress, £89, Coco Fennell

When the royal guest-starred on 'Storytime with Fergie and Friends', Sarah let another moniker slip, saying to her eldest: "Oh my darling Trixie-Belle, I cannot thank you enough for doing this for your Mummy,"

She went on: "This is just incredible and you're so beautiful and I look at you reading these stories and I'm just the luckiest person alive to have two of the most beautiful girls. Thank you so much." Bless!

